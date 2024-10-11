Tragic Leak: A Deadly Hydrogen Sulfide Crisis at Houston Refinery

Left Menu

Two workers lost their lives after a hydrogen sulfide leak at a Houston-area oil refinery. The incident prompted temporary shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents. Pemex, the plant operator, halted operations at two units and is investigating the cause. No risk to the public was reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deerpark | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:13 IST
Two workers have died following a hydrogen sulfide leak at an oil refinery near Houston. Nearby residents faced urgent shelter-in-place warnings, though officials later assured that there was no public danger.

Nearly 36 people received medical attention either onsite or at hospitals. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez explained that the leak made it dangerous for investigators to enter immediately, possibly delaying access until Friday. Pemex, the state-run Mexican company that operates the facility in Deer Park, stated investigations are ongoing and operations have been suspended at two units for safety.

The city of Deer Park issued and then lifted a shelter-in-place order following air monitoring results. Hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas at high concentrations, only posed a smelly nuisance outside the plant, according to Mayor Jerry Mouton. Emergency services responded in numbers to the incident, likened to a similar crisis the previous month involving a pipeline fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

