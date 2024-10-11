Blinken Reaffirms U.S. Commitment Amid Middle East Tensions

During the East Asia Summit in Laos, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed significant concern regarding the conflict in the Middle East, particularly the situation in Gaza.

Blinken highlighted that Washington remains committed to diplomatic measures to prevent the escalation of conflicts, pointing to an Iranian-led axis of resistance as a key factor.

He emphasized meeting Gaza's humanitarian needs and reaffirmed the U.S.'s dedication to the Indo-Pacific, assuring stable relations regardless of upcoming presidential election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)