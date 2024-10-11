Left Menu

Blinken Reaffirms U.S. Commitment Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed concerns about the Middle East conflict at the East Asia Summit in Laos, emphasizing Washington's efforts to contain the situation. Blinken stressed the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza and reiterated U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region despite future political changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:41 IST
Blinken

During the East Asia Summit in Laos, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed significant concern regarding the conflict in the Middle East, particularly the situation in Gaza.

Blinken highlighted that Washington remains committed to diplomatic measures to prevent the escalation of conflicts, pointing to an Iranian-led axis of resistance as a key factor.

He emphasized meeting Gaza's humanitarian needs and reaffirmed the U.S.'s dedication to the Indo-Pacific, assuring stable relations regardless of upcoming presidential election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

