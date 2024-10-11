Remembering Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan: A Beacon of Inspiration

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan, honoring his enduring influence on Indian society and politics. Modi shared a video celebrating Narayan's vast contributions and his transformative role in the nation's history.

The Prime Minister expressed, "My respectful tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life for positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals remain a source of inspiration for every generation," through a post on X. The Janata Dal (United) also paid homage, acknowledging Narayan's unwavering commitment to democracy.

Narayan is chiefly remembered for orchestrating a significant coalition of Opposition parties during the tumultuous mid-1970s, challenging then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His call for 'Sampoorna Kranti' or total revolution culminated in dismantling the Congress's political stronghold by forming the first non-Congress government in 1977. Born on October 11, 1902, and passing on October 8, 1979, Narayan was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1999, honoring his unparalleled contribution to the nation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)