Government Kickstarts Paddy Procurement in Una

The government of Una district has officially commenced the paddy procurement process, as announced by officials on Friday.

Set to continue until the end of December, the state government has fixed paddy prices at Rs 2,320 per quintal. Purchase activities will occur across all three district mandis—Rampur, Takrala, and Tahliwal—where farmers must ensure their crops have a moisture content of less than 17% before any transaction.

Bhupendra Singh, Secretary of Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Una, emphasized the necessity for farmers to register online at www.hpappp.nic.in. Slots can be booked at any mandi based on the farmer's preference, aligning with their schedule to bring the crops for sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)