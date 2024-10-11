Government Kickstarts Paddy Procurement in Una
Government agencies have initiated the paddy procurement process in Una district. The state has set the crop price at Rs 2,320 per quintal, with purchases ongoing until December 31. Farmers must register on an online portal and ensure moisture content does not exceed 17% before selling.
- Country:
- Tuvalu
The government of Una district has officially commenced the paddy procurement process, as announced by officials on Friday.
Set to continue until the end of December, the state government has fixed paddy prices at Rs 2,320 per quintal. Purchase activities will occur across all three district mandis—Rampur, Takrala, and Tahliwal—where farmers must ensure their crops have a moisture content of less than 17% before any transaction.
Bhupendra Singh, Secretary of Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Una, emphasized the necessity for farmers to register online at www.hpappp.nic.in. Slots can be booked at any mandi based on the farmer's preference, aligning with their schedule to bring the crops for sale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spaceflight Radiation Exposure and Innovations in Agriculture: A Glimpse into the Future
South Korea Moves to Ban Dog Meat with Support for Farmers
South Korea Plans to Compensate Dog Meat Farmers Ahead of 2027 Ban
Empowering Farmers: The Crucial Role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Arunachal Pradesh
During Cong rule, Haryana farmers got Rs 2 cheques for crop damage: PM Modi while recounting BJP govt's initiatives for farmers.