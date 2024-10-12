Major Drug Bust: Punjab Police Seize Over 10 Kg Heroin

In a decisive crackdown on the rampant transborder drug smuggling operations, Punjab Police on Saturday successfully confiscated 10.4 kilograms of heroin in an operation near Sukhewala village in Amritsar, as confirmed by the authorities.

During this significant bust, Amritsar Counter Intelligence teams intercepted two suspicious vehicles in the Sukhewala area. One of the involved suspects, identified as Sukhraj Singh from TarnTaran, managed to escape in an SUV along with an unidentified accomplice. However, another vehicle, loaded with the illegal drugs, was seized at the site of interception.

Following the operation, a case has been registered under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) against the fleeing suspects. Punjab Police officials have launched extensive efforts to apprehend the absconding individuals. Further information is awaited as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)