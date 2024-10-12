Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Punjab Police Seize Over 10 Kg Heroin

In a significant operation against narcotic smuggling in Amritsar, Punjab Police seized 10.4 kg of heroin. The interception occurred near Sukhewala village, leading to the capture of one vehicle with drugs while suspects escaped in another SUV. A case under the NDPS Act is registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:44 IST
Major Drug Bust: Punjab Police Seize Over 10 Kg Heroin
Recovered drugs by Punjab Police (Photgo/ X @DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown on the rampant transborder drug smuggling operations, Punjab Police on Saturday successfully confiscated 10.4 kilograms of heroin in an operation near Sukhewala village in Amritsar, as confirmed by the authorities.

During this significant bust, Amritsar Counter Intelligence teams intercepted two suspicious vehicles in the Sukhewala area. One of the involved suspects, identified as Sukhraj Singh from TarnTaran, managed to escape in an SUV along with an unidentified accomplice. However, another vehicle, loaded with the illegal drugs, was seized at the site of interception.

Following the operation, a case has been registered under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) against the fleeing suspects. Punjab Police officials have launched extensive efforts to apprehend the absconding individuals. Further information is awaited as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024