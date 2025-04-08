Tragic Altercation Turns Fatal in Akhri Village

In Akhri village, a disturbing incident unfolded as three members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union were killed in a violent escalation over a minor dispute. On Tuesday, Pappu Singh, the district president of the union, his son Abhay Singh, and his younger brother Pinku Singh lost their lives after an argument regarding a parked tractor.

The altercation began when Suresh Kumar, a former village head, requested the removal of the tractor for his bike's passage. The situation deteriorated rapidly when Kumar's sons and aides intervened, leading to indiscriminate firing that claimed three lives, according to police statements.

Inspector General of Police Prem Kumar Gautam announced his plans to visit the site and assess the incident's repercussions. Meanwhile, local authorities have detained Suresh Kumar and his sons, citing an ongoing political rivalry as a potential motive for the violent turn of events.

