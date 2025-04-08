Left Menu

Tragic Altercation Turns Fatal in Akhri Village

Three members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union were shot dead in Akhri village after a dispute over a parked tractor. The altercation involved district president Pappu Singh, resolved in tragedy when Suresh Kumar's family escalated the conflict with gunfire. Police have detained the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:09 IST
Tragic Altercation Turns Fatal in Akhri Village
  • Country:
  • India

In Akhri village, a disturbing incident unfolded as three members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union were killed in a violent escalation over a minor dispute. On Tuesday, Pappu Singh, the district president of the union, his son Abhay Singh, and his younger brother Pinku Singh lost their lives after an argument regarding a parked tractor.

The altercation began when Suresh Kumar, a former village head, requested the removal of the tractor for his bike's passage. The situation deteriorated rapidly when Kumar's sons and aides intervened, leading to indiscriminate firing that claimed three lives, according to police statements.

Inspector General of Police Prem Kumar Gautam announced his plans to visit the site and assess the incident's repercussions. Meanwhile, local authorities have detained Suresh Kumar and his sons, citing an ongoing political rivalry as a potential motive for the violent turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025