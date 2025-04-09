Left Menu

Water Crisis Sparks Unlikely Protest in Dindori Village

A woman's protest against water scarcity in Dindori district's Devra village prompts local authorities to take action. Her husband, Jitendra Soni, reported the problem to the district administration, resulting in government efforts to improve water supply, including connecting a nearby overhead tank to the village's water system.

  • India

The ongoing water crisis in Devra village, located in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, has sparked an unusual protest led by a local woman who abandoned her marital home, citing the scarcity as her reason. Her husband, Jitendra Soni, took his plight to the district administration during a weekly public outreach program, seeking government intervention.

In response to Soni's complaint, the Dindori collector has tasked officials from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department with addressing the water shortage. The intervention includes plans to connect Devra's water distribution system to an overhead tank in a neighboring village, thereby improving water access for residents.

PHE official Afzal Amanullah confirmed that efforts are underway to link the existing pipelines to the new source, as part of a broader initiative originally sanctioned under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. The project aims to ensure consistent water supply to affected villages, restoring hope for the residents of Devra.

