Arunachal Pradesh: Governor virtually participates in inauguration of BRO projects

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik virtually participated from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar in the e-inauguration of 75 projects of Border Roads Organization (BRO) by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. The Defence Minister e-inaugurated three road projects, fourteen bridge projects and a helipad project in Arunachal Pradesh, according to a press release. One of the main highlights was the inauguration of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim which serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk axis.

The Governor, who has been emphasizing infrastructural development in the state said, "All the roads, bridges and helipad projects are strategically important for the state and the country". He said that these completed projects will further reinforce national security, facilitate in strengthening surface and air communication and boost Arunachal Pradesh's tourism. Parnaik expressed gratitude to the Central Government on behalf of the people of the state for the successful implementation of the vital projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

He added, "These infrastructures will promote socio-economic development in the state, particularly in the border areas, sustaining the Vibrant Border Village programme and assisting the state government's flagship 'Seva Aapke Dwar', where state administration and machinery reach out to the people at their doorstep. Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh commended the grit and determination of the BRO personnel for completing the projects in a time-bound manner even in the most challenging terrains and harsh weather conditions, adding that the government, in its third term, aims to further bolster the border infrastructure with more promptness.

Defence Minister assured the people that new dimensions will be added to the development of border areas, adding that India will be one of the safest and strongest nations in the times to come. (ANI)

