Leaders Unite at Red Fort for Dussehra: Murmu and Modi Celebrate Victory of Good Over Evil
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Dussehra at Red Fort's Madhav Das Park, honoring the festival's significance with 'tilak' ceremonies and effigy burnings. The leaders extended wishes on Vijayadashami, emphasizing the festival's representation of justice over injustice and urging for a pledge towards righteousness.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant display of cultural unity, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the Dussehra celebrations held at Madhav Das Park, Red Fort, in New Delhi. The leaders participated in traditional ceremonies, applying 'tilak' to artists portraying Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman, symbolizing blessings and respect.
The event witnessed the ritualistic burning of effigies representing Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna, drawing a significant audience. This act signifies the triumph of good over evil, resonating with the essence of the Vijayadashami festival. Both Murmu and Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on this auspicious occasion.
President Murmu, in a message on social media platform X, highlighted the festival as a symbol of justice prevailing over injustice, urging citizens to uphold these values even in difficult times. Prime Minister Modi similarly conveyed his wishes, expressing hope for victory and prosperity for all, underscoring the importance of this annual celebration in the Hindu calendar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
