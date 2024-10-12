Left Menu

Himachal CM attends Dussehra celebration in Shimla, prays for development of hill state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the Dussehra celebration in Shimla on Saturday and said that the festival is about victory over injustice.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the Dussehra celebration in Shimla on Saturday and said that the festival is about victory over injustice. Speaking to reporters, CM Sukhu said, "Dussehra is the festival of victory over injustice. We all should live in brotherhood. Today I pray for the development of Himachal Pradesh."

As Navratri festivities sweep across India, the temples of Himachal Pradesh are bustling with devotees, drawing large crowds of worshippers. In the state capital of Shimla, the historic Kalibari Temple has become the focal point for Bengali tourists, especially during the auspicious Navratri and Dussehra holidays. Known for its deep cultural and spiritual significance, the more than 200-year-old Kalibari temple is not just a religious site, but also a nostalgic home away from home for Bengalis who visit from West Bengal and other parts of India.

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

The festival also marks the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami. (ANI)

