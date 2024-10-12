Left Menu

US Sanctions Highlight Iranian Oil Trade and 'Ghost Fleet'

An Indian shipping firm faces US sanctions for allegedly transporting Iranian oil, part of punitive actions following an Iranian missile attack on Israel. The US targets a network of illicit facilitators involved in Iran's energy trade, aiming to restrict Iran's financial resources used for aggressive programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US has sanctioned an Indian shipping firm among several other companies for allegedly transporting Iranian oil as tensions rise following Iran's missile attack on Israel. The move is part of broader sanctions focusing on Iran's energy trade.

Gabbaro Ship Services, based in India, has been identified as involved in these transactions and is accused of being part of a 'Ghost Fleet' that carries Iranian petroleum. The US State Department claims the firm engaged in significant transactions of Iranian oil, which the US believes supports hostile programs.

Other companies sanctioned hail from various countries, including Suriname and Malaysia, hinting at a widespread network. US officials stress these sanctions aim to curb Iran's financial means to back aggressive activities, including missile development and regional terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

