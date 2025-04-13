Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Missile Attack in Sumy Claims Over 20 Lives

A deadly missile strike by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Sumy resulted in over 20 fatalities and numerous injuries on Palm Sunday. Despite a tentative ceasefire agreement, both countries sparred diplomatically. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a global response, condemning the attack as terrorism.

A deadly Russian missile strike on Sunday claimed more than 20 lives in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials confirmed. The attack targeted central Sumy as residents gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, causing widespread devastation and wounding at least 83 individuals, including seven children, as reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar expressed sorrow over the tragedy, highlighting the horrific impact on the local community. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, labeling it an act of terror against civilians. He emphasized the need for an international response, asserting that diplomatic talks alone cannot deter such aggression.

The missile strike occurred one day after intense diplomatic exchanges, where Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating a tentative ceasefire agreement concerning attacks on energy infrastructure. This underscores the persistent difficulties in negotiating peace amidst the ongoing conflict.

