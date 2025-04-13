Tragedy Strikes Sumy: Russian Missile Attack on Palm Sunday

In a catastrophic event on Palm Sunday, a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, resulted in over 20 fatalities, illustrating the brutal realities of the ongoing conflict.

The attack occurred at 10:15 am with two ballistic missiles hitting the city's center as families gathered to celebrate. Videos and reports from the scene displayed a grim picture of devastation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried the attack, urging global leaders to respond decisively to Russia's aggression, noting the attack came amid diplomatic efforts to negotiate peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)