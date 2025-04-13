Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Sumy: Russian Missile Attack on Palm Sunday

In a devastating missile attack on Palm Sunday, more than 20 people were killed in Sumy, Ukraine. The tragedy unfolded as two ballistic missiles struck the city's center. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemned the attack and called for a global response, highlighting the North's aggression amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Updated: 13-04-2025 15:13 IST
In a catastrophic event on Palm Sunday, a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, resulted in over 20 fatalities, illustrating the brutal realities of the ongoing conflict.

The attack occurred at 10:15 am with two ballistic missiles hitting the city's center as families gathered to celebrate. Videos and reports from the scene displayed a grim picture of devastation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried the attack, urging global leaders to respond decisively to Russia's aggression, noting the attack came amid diplomatic efforts to negotiate peace.

