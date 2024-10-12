Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Oversight on OTT Platforms, Warns on Youth Impact

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat raised concerns about unsupervised OTT content harming youth in his Vijayadashami speech. He stressed the need for legal oversight on deceptive media and societal influences. Bhagwat highlighted positive social change yet cautioned against conspiracies destabilizing India's progress.

During his annual Vijayadashami address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat voiced concerns over the content available on OTT platforms, labeling much of it as 'disgusting.' He highlighted the perilous impact such content could have on children and youth, emphasizing the urgent requirement for regulatory measures.

Bhagwat remarked on the unchecked access children have to mobile phones and the lack of control over the content they consume. He insisted that certain material is so objectionable that mentioning it breaches decency, calling for laws to curb this perverse content, especially for the protection of children.

The RSS chief also addressed the escalating drug addiction among youths, which he argued is eroding societal values. Despite noting a growing sense of self-pride and peaceful elections in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, he warned of conspiracies potentially undermining India's progress and called for vigilance against destabilizing forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

