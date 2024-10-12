Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Oversight on OTT Platforms, Warns on Youth Impact
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat raised concerns about unsupervised OTT content harming youth in his Vijayadashami speech. He stressed the need for legal oversight on deceptive media and societal influences. Bhagwat highlighted positive social change yet cautioned against conspiracies destabilizing India's progress.
- Country:
- India
During his annual Vijayadashami address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat voiced concerns over the content available on OTT platforms, labeling much of it as 'disgusting.' He highlighted the perilous impact such content could have on children and youth, emphasizing the urgent requirement for regulatory measures.
Bhagwat remarked on the unchecked access children have to mobile phones and the lack of control over the content they consume. He insisted that certain material is so objectionable that mentioning it breaches decency, calling for laws to curb this perverse content, especially for the protection of children.
The RSS chief also addressed the escalating drug addiction among youths, which he argued is eroding societal values. Despite noting a growing sense of self-pride and peaceful elections in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, he warned of conspiracies potentially undermining India's progress and called for vigilance against destabilizing forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Mohan Yadav Addresses Soybean Procurement and Fertiliser Issues in Madhya Pradesh
CEC Rajiv Kumar Addresses Urban, Youth Voter Apathy Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Joint Parliamentary Committee Members Address Grievances on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Uttarakhand CM Simplifies Rural Schemes and Addresses Land Law Issues
Government Addresses Spiking Complaints in NRI Marriages