Left Menu

Centre Empowers District Authorities Against Stubble Burning Near Delhi

Amidst rising instances of crop residue burning, the Centre's air quality panel has empowered district authorities in states near Delhi to take legal action against officials showing inaction towards enforcing stubble burning regulations. The directive comes as part of efforts to combat deteriorating air quality in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:01 IST
Centre Empowers District Authorities Against Stubble Burning Near Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to increasing crop residue burning, the Centre's air quality panel has empowered district authorities in states around Delhi to prosecute officials for non-compliance with stubble burning regulations. From 15th September to 9th October 2024, 267 and 187 paddy residue burning events were recorded in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has dispatched 26 central teams to monitor hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana. A dedicated cell in Chandigarh has been established for continuous monitoring and coordination. District administrations and state governments have been instructed to remain vigilant during the harvesting season to control stubble burning.

The CAQM serves as the pollution overseer for Delhi and its surrounding areas, where stubble burning poses a significant environmental threat, particularly as winter approaches, trapping pollutants and forming smog. The ministry emphasizes that this initiative is crucial for mitigating health risks associated with poor air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024