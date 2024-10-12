Centre Empowers District Authorities Against Stubble Burning Near Delhi

In response to increasing crop residue burning, the Centre's air quality panel has empowered district authorities in states around Delhi to prosecute officials for non-compliance with stubble burning regulations. From 15th September to 9th October 2024, 267 and 187 paddy residue burning events were recorded in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has dispatched 26 central teams to monitor hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana. A dedicated cell in Chandigarh has been established for continuous monitoring and coordination. District administrations and state governments have been instructed to remain vigilant during the harvesting season to control stubble burning.

The CAQM serves as the pollution overseer for Delhi and its surrounding areas, where stubble burning poses a significant environmental threat, particularly as winter approaches, trapping pollutants and forming smog. The ministry emphasizes that this initiative is crucial for mitigating health risks associated with poor air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)