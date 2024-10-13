Political Storm in Maharashtra: Siddique's Murder Sparks Controversy
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the Maharashtra government for alleged failures after NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder. Raut accuses the state of deteriorating law and order and demands the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case under various legal sections.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government following the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. Raut highlighted what he described as the failure of the state's Chief Minister to maintain law and order, pointing out Siddique had been under state security.
In an interview with ANI, Raut emphasized that the tragedy signals a significant deterioration in Maharashtra's historically stable law and order situation. He attributed this decline to the misuse of power by the Chief Minister, urging ministers to acknowledge the lack of police accountability within the state.
Raut went further, calling for the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis amid increasing daylight murders. As the public outcry grows, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has promised Siddique a state funeral, while Mumbai's Crime Branch delves into the legal proceedings under multiple charges related to the killing.

