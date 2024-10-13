Left Menu

Swift Recovery After Mysuru-Darbhanga Train Derailment

The busy tracks of Ponneri-Kavarappetai are restored following a train derailment. Despite an accident with a goods train, restoration efforts ensured no casualties. Suburban services are expected to resume shortly, while the Southern Railway promises full completion by Saturday after thorough investigation delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:46 IST
Visual of the first train passing at the station through the UP main line (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Down line of Ponneri-Kavarappetai railway station returned to operational status just hours after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed due to a collision with a goods train. Authorities swiftly completed overhead equipment and signaling reconnection tasks by 8:30 a.m.

Despite progress on the main lines, work continues on suburban tracks, with services intermittently running from Chennai Central to Minjur and from Sulurupetta to Gummidipundi. Trains cautiously resumed on the Up main line upon receiving Southern Railway's clearance.

The railway safety commissioner, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, visited the accident site, affirming that a comprehensive inquiry will commence soon. Southern Railway GM RN Singh assured reporters that restoration would conclude by Saturday, expressing relief over the absence of casualties despite minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

