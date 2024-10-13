Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Shockwaves from NCP Leader Siddique's Murder
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and key political leaders express deep sorrow over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The incident has provoked a political storm, with allegations of a law and order breakdown, while investigations continue into the high-profile shooting in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed profound shock and sorrow following the shooting and subsequent death of NCP leader Baba Siddique. As the holder of the Home Department portfolio, Fadnavis revealed that police are preparing to brief the media post obtaining the accused's custody.
Fadnavis described the incident as deeply troubling, reflecting on his personal friendship with Siddique. He highlighted that two arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, cautioning against speculation until official updates are provided. Fadnavis faced criticism from NCP Chief Sharad Pawar over the state's perceived deteriorating law and order.
Baba Siddique was attacked near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and succumbed to his wounds at Lilavati Hospital. The killing has ignited debate over the state's safety, prompting leaders like Ajit Pawar to urge against political exploitation of the tragedy. CM Eknath Shinde later announced full state honours for Siddique's cremation.
