Dramatic Arrest Follows Gym Owner's Murder

On Sunday, Delhi Police made a critical breakthrough by arresting a suspect linked to the audacious murder of 35-year-old Nadir Shah, a gym owner, a month ago. The arrest occurred following a dramatic shootout during which the accused, identified as Madhur alias Ayaan from Kabir Nagar, was shot in both legs.

The exchange of gunfire unfolded on the Narela to Bawana road late Saturday night. Police reports indicate that Ayaan, who sustained injuries, was subsequently admitted to a hospital. Authorities confiscated a pistol, eight live cartridges, and a motorcycle at the scene. The suspect is alleged to be associated with the notorious 'Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba Gang.'

This development follows an earlier bust by a Special Cell team, which apprehended five individuals identified as Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, Naveen Balayan, and Sajid. The brazen attack on Shah was caught on CCTV, capturing a shooter opening fire on a crowded street in the upscale Greater Kailash-1 area.

