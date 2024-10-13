Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest Follows Gym Owner's Murder

Delhi Police apprehended a suspect after a shootout related to the public murder of gym owner Nadir Shah last month. The suspect, tied to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang, was injured and hospitalized. Authorities also recovered weapons and vehicles tied to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:06 IST
Dramatic Arrest Follows Gym Owner's Murder
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Delhi Police made a critical breakthrough by arresting a suspect linked to the audacious murder of 35-year-old Nadir Shah, a gym owner, a month ago. The arrest occurred following a dramatic shootout during which the accused, identified as Madhur alias Ayaan from Kabir Nagar, was shot in both legs.

The exchange of gunfire unfolded on the Narela to Bawana road late Saturday night. Police reports indicate that Ayaan, who sustained injuries, was subsequently admitted to a hospital. Authorities confiscated a pistol, eight live cartridges, and a motorcycle at the scene. The suspect is alleged to be associated with the notorious 'Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba Gang.'

This development follows an earlier bust by a Special Cell team, which apprehended five individuals identified as Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, Naveen Balayan, and Sajid. The brazen attack on Shah was caught on CCTV, capturing a shooter opening fire on a crowded street in the upscale Greater Kailash-1 area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024