Dramatic Police Shootout Leads to Arrest in Delhi's Rohini
Three criminals were apprehended following a police shootout in Delhi's Rohini. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the suspects on Pansali Road. Two sustained injuries and one fully apprehended. Individuals have extensive criminal records, and further details are pending investigation.
In a gripping police operation, three notorious criminals were apprehended in Delhi's Rohini after a brief but intense exchange of gunfire on Wednesday.
Based on reliable intelligence, law enforcement officials set up an effective trap on Pansali Road, targeting the trio known for their troubling past. As the suspects arrived, they were intercepted, leading to a confrontation.
During the encounter, suspects Govind and Krishna sustained leg injuries. Daud was successfully captured, with authorities recovering firearms and a stolen vehicle from their possession. Their extensive criminal histories are under scrutiny as the investigation continues.
