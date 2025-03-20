Dramatic Shootout in Madhya Pradesh: Officer and Criminal Injured

A dramatic shootout occurred in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, involving an assistant police inspector and a well-known criminal, officials reported.

The exchange of fire erupted during a search operation at 7am, resulting in injuries for both ASI Anand Ahirwar and Qasim Khan, each now receiving treatment in separate hospitals.

Qasim Khan, who has a criminal history including 23 cases, was apprehended in Nagpur. During a search in Marahar village, he opened fire, wounding Ahirwar. The inspector, in self-defense, returned fire, injuring Khan. Both are recovering in Jabalpur and Sagar hospitals, respectively.

