Police Nab Notorious Criminals After Fiery Shootout in Delhi
Two criminals, Vishal and Kanhaiya, were arrested after a shootout with police in northwest Delhi. Acting on intelligence, the police intercepted them near DDA Ground. They retaliated when approached, but were captured. Weapons and a stolen scooter were seized, with investigations ongoing.
In a dramatic encounter near the DDA Ground in northwest Delhi, police apprehended two criminals after a brief exchange of gunfire, an official confirmed on Saturday.
Identified as Vishal alias Badal and Kanhaiya alias Amit, the duo was intercepted based on intelligence sources that pinpointed their movements. When approached, they opened fire on the police but were subdued after police returned fire.
Vishal sustained a leg injury, and both were immediately arrested. The police seized two illegal firearms and a stolen scooter. The two are linked to serious crimes, including murder and armed robbery, with investigations still underway, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.
