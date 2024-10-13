Indian Overseas Bank Accelerates Loan Approval with New Centres

Indian Overseas Bank has announced the launch of its Retail Loan Processing Centres in several cities, a move the bank says will revolutionize its loan approval processes and cut down on turnaround time.

The Retail Loan Processing Centres, opened in cities including Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Delhi, are equipped with cutting-edge digital technology to offer faster and more efficient loan services to customers.

In addition to these centres, the bank also unveiled an ATM kiosk at Chennai's iconic Central Railway Station, showcasing its blend of innovation with tradition, through a tribute to the station's historic architecture.

