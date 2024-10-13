Arrests Made in Baba Siddique's Murder Amid Bollywood and Political Unrest

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two suspects in connection to the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, a development that has alarmed both Bollywood and political circles. Siddique, a former three-time MLA, was shot outside his son's office in Bandra on Saturday night.

Police are exploring all possible angles, including potential involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has allegedly previously threatened Bollywood star Salman Khan, a known associate of Siddique. DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade stated that the Crime Branch is verifying the legitimacy of social media claims of responsibility for the act.

Authorities recovered two pistols and multiple rounds of ammunition from the suspects. Additionally, despite being assigned three police personnel, only one was present during the incident, raising serious security concerns. As the investigation unfolds, police continue to search for a third suspect linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)