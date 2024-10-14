Left Menu

Sealmatic's Strategic Expansion into Saudi Markets

Sealmatic India Ltd has partnered with Saudi Thalate General Manufacturing to expand its mechanical seals business into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This alliance capitalizes on KSA's growing demand for quality mechanical seals in the oil, gas, and industrial sectors, with a focus on customer service and technical training.

Sealmatic India Ltd, a leading name in mechanical seals, has signed an agency agreement with Saudi Thalate General Manufacturing Industrial Co Ltd. This move marks a significant step in Sealmatic's expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), tapping into the region's burgeoning demand for high-quality sealing solutions.

This partnership is poised to strengthen ties between India and KSA, focusing on various sectors like oil, gas, and industrial applications. The mechanical seals market in the KSA is valued at an impressive USD 150 million, presenting an enormous opportunity for Sealmatic to bring global standards of excellence to the region.

Together, Sealmatic and Saudi Thalate aim to transform the mechanical seals landscape in KSA by offering innovative solutions and exceptional service. This alliance is underscored by a commitment to continuous technical training, ensuring top-notch customer satisfaction and solidifying the bond between these two countries.

