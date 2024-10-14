Left Menu

Market Mood: Global Shares Tread Water Amid China's Uncertain Stimulus

Global stock markets see little movement as investors remain uninspired by China's weekend promises of economic stimulus. Focus shifts to upcoming earnings season and key European Central Bank decisions. Chinese yuan and oil prices decline amid mixed investor reactions, with attention on a faltering property sector rally.

Global stock markets remained subdued on Monday, with investors largely unimpressed by China's latest promises of economic stimulus over the weekend. The Chinese yuan and oil prices weakened as the lack of details left traders uncertain about the longevity of a potential stock market rally.

While European shares and U.S. stock futures inched higher, the market's focus shifted to the upcoming third-quarter earnings season and a significant European Central Bank rate decision later this week. In the wake of China's unspecified pledge to boost debt, analysts anticipate more fiscal stimulus measures ahead.

Despite a 2% gain in major Chinese indices, mixed responses from investors resulted in the yuan's depreciation and a decline in oil prices, reflecting ongoing concerns about the global economic outlook. Traders also maintained a cautious stance ahead of potential rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the ECB.

