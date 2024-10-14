Britain Set to Revamp Bank Ring-Fencing Rules Amid Global Investment Push

Britain is poised to relax its ring-fencing rules for banks, a measure initially put in place following the 2007-09 financial crisis. City minister Tulip Siddiq announced the move on Monday during an investment summit aimed at enhancing the UK's attractiveness to global investors.

The ring-fencing regulations, separating consumer lending from riskier investment banking operations, emerged after substantial taxpayer-funded bailouts during the crisis. Banks have criticized these rules for stifling competitiveness with other international financial centers.

Siddiq outlined a package of reforms poised to bolster economic expansion while safeguarding financial stability, including raising the retail deposits threshold from £25 billion to £35 billion. Additional measures involve flexibility for ring-fenced banks to engage globally and initiatives to spur small business investment.

