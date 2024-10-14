Saatvik Green Energy Lands Major Maharashtra Contract
Saatvik Green Energy has secured a Rs 302 crore contract to supply 200 MW of solar modules in Maharashtra. The company boasts a 3.8 GW manufacturing capacity, with 2 GW under construction, indicating substantial growth in the solar energy sector.
Saatvik Green Energy has announced a significant achievement, securing a Rs 302 crore module supply contract in Maharashtra. This deal marks a major advance in the company's expansion within India.
According to a statement released on Monday, Saatvik will provide 200 MW of solar modules to a government entity in the region, significantly bolstering the state's renewable energy capacity.
The company continues to grow its influence with a current production capability of 3.8 GW of solar modules. An additional 2 GW facility is also under construction, reflecting Saatvik's commitment to the solar energy sector.
