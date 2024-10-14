Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Lands Major Maharashtra Contract

Saatvik Green Energy has secured a Rs 302 crore contract to supply 200 MW of solar modules in Maharashtra. The company boasts a 3.8 GW manufacturing capacity, with 2 GW under construction, indicating substantial growth in the solar energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:47 IST
Saatvik Green Energy Lands Major Maharashtra Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy has announced a significant achievement, securing a Rs 302 crore module supply contract in Maharashtra. This deal marks a major advance in the company's expansion within India.

According to a statement released on Monday, Saatvik will provide 200 MW of solar modules to a government entity in the region, significantly bolstering the state's renewable energy capacity.

The company continues to grow its influence with a current production capability of 3.8 GW of solar modules. An additional 2 GW facility is also under construction, reflecting Saatvik's commitment to the solar energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024