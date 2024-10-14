Saatvik Green Energy Lands Major Maharashtra Contract

Saatvik Green Energy has announced a significant achievement, securing a Rs 302 crore module supply contract in Maharashtra. This deal marks a major advance in the company's expansion within India.

According to a statement released on Monday, Saatvik will provide 200 MW of solar modules to a government entity in the region, significantly bolstering the state's renewable energy capacity.

The company continues to grow its influence with a current production capability of 3.8 GW of solar modules. An additional 2 GW facility is also under construction, reflecting Saatvik's commitment to the solar energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)