India's Ambitious Vision for 2047: A Roadmap to Development

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target for his third term, demanding triple the effort to transform India into a developed nation. Speaking at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management Symposium on Technology, Vaishnaw expressed confidence that India could achieve this goal by 2047.

Vaishnaw outlined three essential components toward attaining a developed nation status: an inclusive society, robust infrastructure, and achieving economic milestones such as an $18,000 per capita income and a $30 trillion nominal GDP by 2047. He noted that India is currently approaching the $4 trillion mark for nominal GDP and a $3,000 per capita income.

The minister highlighted that the roadmap includes significant investments in infrastructure, such as the rollout of 5G and the expansion of the country's transportation network. He emphasized that India's growth should be rooted in meticulous strategy and execution, aligning beyond electoral cycles, with PM Modi heralding a visionary approach over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)