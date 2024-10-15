Left Menu

India's Ambitious Vision for 2047: A Roadmap to Development

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized PM Modi's ambitious goals for India to achieve developed nation status by 2047. Key strategies include investment in infrastructure, inclusive growth, and innovation. Vaishnaw outlined a target GDP of $30 trillion and a per capita income of $18,000, with significant progress to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:21 IST
India's Ambitious Vision for 2047: A Roadmap to Development
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target for his third term, demanding triple the effort to transform India into a developed nation. Speaking at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management Symposium on Technology, Vaishnaw expressed confidence that India could achieve this goal by 2047.

Vaishnaw outlined three essential components toward attaining a developed nation status: an inclusive society, robust infrastructure, and achieving economic milestones such as an $18,000 per capita income and a $30 trillion nominal GDP by 2047. He noted that India is currently approaching the $4 trillion mark for nominal GDP and a $3,000 per capita income.

The minister highlighted that the roadmap includes significant investments in infrastructure, such as the rollout of 5G and the expansion of the country's transportation network. He emphasized that India's growth should be rooted in meticulous strategy and execution, aligning beyond electoral cycles, with PM Modi heralding a visionary approach over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024