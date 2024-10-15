India's Ambitious Vision for 2047: A Roadmap to Development
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized PM Modi's ambitious goals for India to achieve developed nation status by 2047. Key strategies include investment in infrastructure, inclusive growth, and innovation. Vaishnaw outlined a target GDP of $30 trillion and a per capita income of $18,000, with significant progress to date.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target for his third term, demanding triple the effort to transform India into a developed nation. Speaking at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management Symposium on Technology, Vaishnaw expressed confidence that India could achieve this goal by 2047.
Vaishnaw outlined three essential components toward attaining a developed nation status: an inclusive society, robust infrastructure, and achieving economic milestones such as an $18,000 per capita income and a $30 trillion nominal GDP by 2047. He noted that India is currently approaching the $4 trillion mark for nominal GDP and a $3,000 per capita income.
The minister highlighted that the roadmap includes significant investments in infrastructure, such as the rollout of 5G and the expansion of the country's transportation network. He emphasized that India's growth should be rooted in meticulous strategy and execution, aligning beyond electoral cycles, with PM Modi heralding a visionary approach over the past decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- development
- economy
- infrastructure
- Modi
- 2047
- GDP
- Vaishnaw
- inclusive
- society
ALSO READ
Yen Steadies Amid Japan's Political Shift, Commodity Currencies Climb on China Hopes
Amit Shah Condemns Kharge's Remarks on PM Modi
Congress Defends Kharge Over Modi Remarks Amid Political Heat in J&K
UK Shares See Mixed Start Amid Aston Martin Plunge and Commodity Gains
Modi govt is for big industrialists; in Haryana, we don't need such a govt: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally.