Political Tension Surfaces Over Ballot vs. EVM Debate in India

In a sharp political exchange, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske has accused the Congress party of bearing harmful intentions similar to Pakistan, following Congress leader Rashid Alvi's demand for a return to ballot paper voting. Mhaske alleged that such demands echo potentially damaging thoughts for India.

This political friction comes ahead of the announcement of assembly election dates in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Congress's Alvi voiced concerns over the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), suggesting that their use could lead to manipulations benefiting the BJP government and the Election Commission.

Mhaske further critiqued Congress, alleging that their recent electoral setbacks in Haryana have unraveled their 'Save the Constitution' narrative and exposed their misleading promises. Meanwhile, Alvi drew unusual international parallels, referencing Israel's capabilities to cast doubt on EVM credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)