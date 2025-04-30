Govt to Reinstate Total Ban on Prisoner Voting Ahead of 2026 Election

In a significant policy reversal, the New Zealand Government has announced plans to reinstate a total ban on prisoner voting, scrapping the current provisions that allow inmates serving less than three years to vote. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith confirmed Cabinet’s approval for the measure, which is intended to form part of a broader electoral amendment bill due to be introduced later this year.

Repealing the 2020 Law

The change will undo reforms introduced by the previous Labour-led Government in 2020, which partially reinstated the voting rights of prisoners serving short-term sentences. That reform had followed years of legal and public debate about the intersection of civil rights and criminal justice.

Justice Minister Goldsmith described the reinstatement of the full ban as a necessary step to uphold the principle that citizenship rights come with responsibilities. “Citizenship brings rights and responsibilities. People who breach those responsibilities to the extent that they are sentenced to jail temporarily lose some of their rights, including the right to vote,” he stated.

Goldsmith criticized the earlier reforms as being “typical of the previous government’s soft-on-crime approach,” which the current administration is seeking to reverse.

A Uniform Ban Regardless of Sentence Length

Under the proposed amendment, all sentenced prisoners—regardless of the length of their term—will lose the right to vote while incarcerated. This includes individuals serving less than three years, who were previously permitted to vote under the 2020 legislation.

However, the Government emphasized that the change will not be retrospective. Those already serving sentences of less than three years when the law comes into effect will still be eligible to vote in the 2026 General Election. The amendment also excludes individuals held on remand or serving sentences of home detention, maintaining their right to vote.

Restoring Law, Order, and Accountability

The proposed voting ban aligns with the Government’s broader agenda to restore law and order and promote accountability within the justice system. “A total prison voting ban for all sentenced prisoners underlines the importance that New Zealanders afford to the rule of law, and the civic responsibility that goes hand-in-hand with the right to participate in our democracy through voting,” Goldsmith said.

The administration argues that the measure reaffirms the principle that voting is a civic duty and that those who have broken the law in a significant way should temporarily forfeit that right. Goldsmith emphasized that the policy reflects a renewed focus on personal responsibility and societal accountability.

Electoral Support Upon Release

Importantly, the Government stated that the ban would not affect post-incarceration voting rights. Once prisoners have completed their sentences, they will be eligible for full restoration of electoral rights. The Department of Corrections, in collaboration with the Electoral Commission, will continue to support re-enrolment processes for released individuals, a practice already in place under existing legislation.

Upcoming Legislative Timeline

The reinstated ban will be embedded within a broader electoral amendment bill, officially announced in April. The bill is scheduled for introduction to Parliament later in 2025, allowing time for debate and potential public consultation before its expected implementation ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Critics of the change have raised concerns about the democratic implications and potential human rights conflicts, while supporters argue it strengthens the integrity of citizenship and democratic participation.

As the bill moves through Parliament, it is likely to spark renewed national discourse on the balance between justice, punishment, and democratic rights in New Zealand society.