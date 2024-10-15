Left Menu

Family Debate Reignites Over Lee Kuan Yew's Legacy and Home

The passing of Lee Wei Ling has reignited family tensions over the future of the late Lee Kuan Yew's home. Lee Hsien Yang plans to demolish it per their father's wishes, while the government will weigh public interest. A 2018 committee outlined potential options, including landmark designation.

Updated: 15-10-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:42 IST
Family Debate Reignites Over Lee Kuan Yew's Legacy and Home
Lee Kuan Yew Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The death of Lee Wei Ling has reignited a longstanding family dispute over the future of their father Lee Kuan Yew's home. His youngest son, Lee Hsien Yang, announced plans to apply for its demolition, aligning with Lee Kuan Yew's original wishes.

Lee Hsien Loong, the elder sibling who recently stepped down as Singapore's Prime Minister, has proposed that the government's input is essential for this decision, highlighting the home's potential status as a heritage landmark.

Singapore's Ministry of National Development acknowledged Lee Hsien Yang's intentions, ensuring that Lee Kuan Yew's desires and public interest will be considered. A 2018 ministerial committee laid out options, including conserving parts of the property or complete demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

