Family Debate Reignites Over Lee Kuan Yew's Legacy and Home

The death of Lee Wei Ling has reignited a longstanding family dispute over the future of their father Lee Kuan Yew's home. His youngest son, Lee Hsien Yang, announced plans to apply for its demolition, aligning with Lee Kuan Yew's original wishes.

Lee Hsien Loong, the elder sibling who recently stepped down as Singapore's Prime Minister, has proposed that the government's input is essential for this decision, highlighting the home's potential status as a heritage landmark.

Singapore's Ministry of National Development acknowledged Lee Hsien Yang's intentions, ensuring that Lee Kuan Yew's desires and public interest will be considered. A 2018 ministerial committee laid out options, including conserving parts of the property or complete demolition.

