Left Menu

SEBI Chair Upholds Public Interest in NSE IPO Deliberations

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized that public interest will prevail over commercial interests in decisions regarding NSE's IPO. The IPO has been delayed over eight years due to unresolved concerns, including management compensation. Pandey underscores the role of corporate governance and self-regulation for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:55 IST
SEBI Chair Upholds Public Interest in NSE IPO Deliberations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The head of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, affirmed that the regulator will prioritize public interest over commercial gains in the proceedings concerning the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) impending Initial Public Offering (IPO).

At the CII corporate governance summit, Pandey reiterated that SEBI's role is to ensure that the general public's interest is not overshadowed by commercial motivations, especially with entities like exchanges operating on a profit model.

Pandey also highlighted the broader need for integrated corporate governance, urging companies to go beyond mere compliance and adopt a culture of integrity and responsibility within corporate boardrooms for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025