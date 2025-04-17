SEBI Chair Upholds Public Interest in NSE IPO Deliberations

The head of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, affirmed that the regulator will prioritize public interest over commercial gains in the proceedings concerning the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) impending Initial Public Offering (IPO).

At the CII corporate governance summit, Pandey reiterated that SEBI's role is to ensure that the general public's interest is not overshadowed by commercial motivations, especially with entities like exchanges operating on a profit model.

Pandey also highlighted the broader need for integrated corporate governance, urging companies to go beyond mere compliance and adopt a culture of integrity and responsibility within corporate boardrooms for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)