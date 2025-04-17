SEBI Chair Upholds Public Interest in NSE IPO Deliberations
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized that public interest will prevail over commercial interests in decisions regarding NSE's IPO. The IPO has been delayed over eight years due to unresolved concerns, including management compensation. Pandey underscores the role of corporate governance and self-regulation for sustainable growth.
The head of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, affirmed that the regulator will prioritize public interest over commercial gains in the proceedings concerning the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) impending Initial Public Offering (IPO).
At the CII corporate governance summit, Pandey reiterated that SEBI's role is to ensure that the general public's interest is not overshadowed by commercial motivations, especially with entities like exchanges operating on a profit model.
Pandey also highlighted the broader need for integrated corporate governance, urging companies to go beyond mere compliance and adopt a culture of integrity and responsibility within corporate boardrooms for sustainable growth.
