U.S. Markets Brace for Earnings Deluge Amid AI Chip Export Concerns

U.S. stock index futures exhibited mixed movements with investors anticipating key quarterly earnings. Nvidia shares dipped after news of potential export restrictions on AI chips. Major indexes had recently hit record highs driven by optimism in tech stocks. The upcoming earnings will offer insights into U.S. economic health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:46 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures displayed mixed trends as investors appeared cautious after Monday's rally. This comes ahead of multiple quarterly earnings reports from prominent firms like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Despite Nvidia reaching a record high on Monday, its shares fell 1% in premarket trading following reports that the U.S. might restrict exports of advanced AI chips to certain countries. Likewise, shares of Advanced Micro Devices and Intel experienced declines.

Market dynamics earlier saw the Dow soar beyond 43,000 for the first time, while the S&P 500 is approaching the significant 6,000 level, fueled by strong earnings and tech stock rallies. Future earnings will shed light on corporate valuations, especially in tech, and broader economic health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

