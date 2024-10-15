U.S. Markets Brace for Earnings Deluge Amid AI Chip Export Concerns

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures displayed mixed trends as investors appeared cautious after Monday's rally. This comes ahead of multiple quarterly earnings reports from prominent firms like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Despite Nvidia reaching a record high on Monday, its shares fell 1% in premarket trading following reports that the U.S. might restrict exports of advanced AI chips to certain countries. Likewise, shares of Advanced Micro Devices and Intel experienced declines.

Market dynamics earlier saw the Dow soar beyond 43,000 for the first time, while the S&P 500 is approaching the significant 6,000 level, fueled by strong earnings and tech stock rallies. Future earnings will shed light on corporate valuations, especially in tech, and broader economic health.

(With inputs from agencies.)