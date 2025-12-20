Turning Intellect into Impact: Ambani's Vision for an Empathetic Tech Future

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, underscores the pressing need for India to emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence while emphasizing empathy in technology adoption. Speaking at an event on International Human Solidarity Day, Ambani articulated a vision for harnessing intellect with sensitivity to create a more inclusive future.

Acknowledging India's significant reliance on energy imports, Ambani highlighted Reliance's ambitious solar energy and storage solutions as pivotal to addressing the country's energy challenges. He applauded key contributors, such as RIL board member R A Mashelkar, for laying the groundwork for these innovative strides.

Reflecting on the transformative journey of Reliance Industries under an innovation-led model, Ambani emphasized the importance of 'Gandhian Engineering'—creating more with less through breakthroughs in science. He lauded the efforts of academic luminaries who have profoundly influenced RIL's trajectory towards becoming a leader in deep tech and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)