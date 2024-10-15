Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Soars with 44% Profit Surge

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 44% increase in net profit for the second quarter of 2024, driven by improved interest income. Managing Director Nidhu Saxena highlighted the bank's strong Net Interest Margin and anticipated further growth, with net profit expected to exceed Rs 5,000 crore for the fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:53 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Soars with 44% Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has announced a significant 44% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 1,327 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024, attributed to enhanced interest income.

Compared to the previous year's figures, this marks a notable increase from Rs 920 crore. The total income also witnessed an upswing, climbing to Rs 6,809 crore from last year's Rs 5,736 crore for the same period.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Nidhu Saxena, BoM's Net Interest Margin (NIM) rose to 3.98%, positioning it as the highest among public sector banks. The institution is aiming for a fiscal NIM target of 3.75-3.85%, preparing for a possible interest rate cut within the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024