Bank of Maharashtra Soars with 44% Profit Surge

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has announced a significant 44% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 1,327 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024, attributed to enhanced interest income.

Compared to the previous year's figures, this marks a notable increase from Rs 920 crore. The total income also witnessed an upswing, climbing to Rs 6,809 crore from last year's Rs 5,736 crore for the same period.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Nidhu Saxena, BoM's Net Interest Margin (NIM) rose to 3.98%, positioning it as the highest among public sector banks. The institution is aiming for a fiscal NIM target of 3.75-3.85%, preparing for a possible interest rate cut within the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)