Power Grid Secures Rajasthan Power Transmission Project

REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), a subsidiary of state-owned REC Ltd, has successfully transferred the Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission Ltd project to the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

The transfer follows PGCIL's emergence as the transmission service provider through a tariff-based competitive bidding process facilitated by RECPDCL, which served as the Bid Process Coordinator.

The formal handover took place on October 15, 2024, in Gurugram, with the project slated for completion within 24 months under the Build, Own, Operate & Transfer model.

