Power Grid Secures Rajasthan Power Transmission Project
REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd has handed over the Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission project to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. This transfer marks the result of a tariff-based competitive bidding process for the 24-month project, now managed under Build, Own, Operate & Transfer conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), a subsidiary of state-owned REC Ltd, has successfully transferred the Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission Ltd project to the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).
The transfer follows PGCIL's emergence as the transmission service provider through a tariff-based competitive bidding process facilitated by RECPDCL, which served as the Bid Process Coordinator.
The formal handover took place on October 15, 2024, in Gurugram, with the project slated for completion within 24 months under the Build, Own, Operate & Transfer model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement