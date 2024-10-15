Sebi to Auction Properties of Non-Compliant Companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced an auction to take place on November 19, targeting 15 properties linked to Mangalam Agro Products, Sumangal Industries, and Falkon Industries India. This action aims to retrieve funds sourced improperly from investors.

The properties, which include flats, lands with structures, and parcels, are situated in West Bengal and Odisha. The auction, featuring a reserve price of Rs 11.89 crore, will be conducted online between 11 am and 1 pm.

Quikr Realty has been enlisted by the regulator to manage auction activities. Sebi has advised potential bidders to undertake independent investigations regarding any claims or legal issues related to the properties before proceeding with their bids.

(With inputs from agencies.)