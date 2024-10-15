Sebi to Auction Properties of Non-Compliant Companies
Sebi plans to auction 15 properties of Mangalam Agro Products and others to recover investor money collected improperly. The auction will occur on November 19, featuring properties in West Bengal and Odisha. Quikr Realty assists in this recovery effort. Bidders must conduct independent checks before participating.
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced an auction to take place on November 19, targeting 15 properties linked to Mangalam Agro Products, Sumangal Industries, and Falkon Industries India. This action aims to retrieve funds sourced improperly from investors.
The properties, which include flats, lands with structures, and parcels, are situated in West Bengal and Odisha. The auction, featuring a reserve price of Rs 11.89 crore, will be conducted online between 11 am and 1 pm.
Quikr Realty has been enlisted by the regulator to manage auction activities. Sebi has advised potential bidders to undertake independent investigations regarding any claims or legal issues related to the properties before proceeding with their bids.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebi
- auction
- properties
- Mangalam
- Sumangal
- Falkon
- West Bengal
- Odisha
- regulator
- investors
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
Junior Doctors Resume Indefinite Strike Over Safety Concerns in West Bengal
Junior Doctors in West Bengal Resume Strike Over Trainee's Rape and Murder
NIA Conducts Raids Tied to Alleged Maoist Links in West Bengal