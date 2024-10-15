Fire Engulfs Venezuela's La Salina Oil Terminal

On Tuesday, firefighters were actively battling a fire that broke out at a crude oil tank located within the La Salina oil terminal in Venezuela, operated by the state oil enterprise, PDVSA.

Reports from the scene confirmed there were no injuries resulting from the fire that erupted early Tuesday morning.

Despite the incident, operations at the Bajo Grande terminal, used by PDVSA and U.S. company Chevron for exporting crude and fuel, remained unaffected, according to sources familiar with the operations.

