Fire Engulfs Venezuela's La Salina Oil Terminal

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal. The fire caused no injuries, and nearby operations, including those at Bajo Grande terminal, were unaffected. The terminal is operated by state oil company PDVSA. Efforts to control the situation were ongoing as of Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

On Tuesday, firefighters were actively battling a fire that broke out at a crude oil tank located within the La Salina oil terminal in Venezuela, operated by the state oil enterprise, PDVSA.

Reports from the scene confirmed there were no injuries resulting from the fire that erupted early Tuesday morning.

Despite the incident, operations at the Bajo Grande terminal, used by PDVSA and U.S. company Chevron for exporting crude and fuel, remained unaffected, according to sources familiar with the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

