Left Menu

Gujarat's Innovative Auction System Eases Mineral Leasing

The Gujarat state government has launched an app-based system under its Ease of Doing Business initiative to streamline the leasing of minor minerals on private lands. The move includes a successful auction of mineral blocks, with major leases distributed on Entrepreneurship Day. New rules enable smoother lease acquisition for private landowners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:02 IST
Gujarat's Innovative Auction System Eases Mineral Leasing
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/X @Bhupendrabjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat state government has unveiled an innovative application-based system aimed at expediting the leasing process for minor minerals on private land as part of its Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiative. This development has seen significant progress, with the successful auctioning of 25 major mineral blocks and intent letters issued for 20. Additionally, 2,280 minor mineral blocks have been auctioned, as detailed in a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

During a celebration of 'Entrepreneurship Day' at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel awarded Letters of Intent to eligible leaseholders following these auctions. Recognition was particularly given to mineral blocks such as the Shepa Limestone and Marl Block, and Varvada Limestone and Marl Block. Key players granted 50-year mining leases included Bharat Quarry Workers in Junagadh, and Shri Jessa Ranmal Kandoriya in Devbhumi Dwarka, among others.

Minerals play a crucial role in driving industrial growth and infrastructure development in Gujarat. By implementing transparent and competitive auction processes, the state government seeks to actively engage industrialists in its developmental journey. Alongside this, amendments to the Minor Mineral Rules on December 10, 2022, have enabled lease allocation applications for up to 4 hectares of private land, significantly easing the process for landowners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024