Gujarat's Innovative Auction System Eases Mineral Leasing

The Gujarat state government has unveiled an innovative application-based system aimed at expediting the leasing process for minor minerals on private land as part of its Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiative. This development has seen significant progress, with the successful auctioning of 25 major mineral blocks and intent letters issued for 20. Additionally, 2,280 minor mineral blocks have been auctioned, as detailed in a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

During a celebration of 'Entrepreneurship Day' at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel awarded Letters of Intent to eligible leaseholders following these auctions. Recognition was particularly given to mineral blocks such as the Shepa Limestone and Marl Block, and Varvada Limestone and Marl Block. Key players granted 50-year mining leases included Bharat Quarry Workers in Junagadh, and Shri Jessa Ranmal Kandoriya in Devbhumi Dwarka, among others.

Minerals play a crucial role in driving industrial growth and infrastructure development in Gujarat. By implementing transparent and competitive auction processes, the state government seeks to actively engage industrialists in its developmental journey. Alongside this, amendments to the Minor Mineral Rules on December 10, 2022, have enabled lease allocation applications for up to 4 hectares of private land, significantly easing the process for landowners.

(With inputs from agencies.)