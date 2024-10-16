Inferno at La Salina: Venezuela's Oil Terminal Blaze Injures 18
A fire at the La Salina oil terminal in Venezuela injured at least 18 people, including workers and firefighters, during a storm. The facility, managed by PDVSA, endured a significant blaze, disrupted operations, and produced a large smoke plume. The nearby terminal remained unaffected.
A devastating fire broke out at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal during a storm on Tuesday, resulting in at least 18 injuries. Among the injured are workers, local residents, and firefighters who were battling the blaze. The state oil company PDVSA, responsible for operating the facility, has yet to comment on the incident.
Efforts to control the fire have been ongoing, with firefighters working tirelessly to manage the flames. Video footage captured a towering column of black smoke emanating from the site, emphasizing the severity of the incident. An explosion heard by nearby residents added to the urgency of the situation.
Despite the chaos, PDVSA's Bajo Grande terminal, used for exporting crude oil, remained untouched by the fire. Authorities continue to use specialized foam to extinguish the flames, hoping to bring the situation under control swiftly and safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
