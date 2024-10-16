Hong Kong Pivots to Economic Revival: Liquor Duties Slashed and Financial Reforms Initiated

On Wednesday, Hong Kong's leader John Lee unveiled an array of economic reforms aimed at revitalizing the city’s financial markets and improving living conditions for its impoverished citizens. In his third annual policy address, Lee emphasized reform efforts aligned with China's national goals amid regional economic and political challenges.

Despite a rebound in tourism, sluggish retail spending and stagnant stock listings continue to challenge Hong Kong's economy. Lee announced a cut in liquor duties from 100% to 10% for certain alcoholic beverages, aiming to stimulate the city’s spirits trade and high-value industries, recalling the success of scrapping wine duties in 2008.

In a move to attract more international companies, listing procedures will be streamlined as Hong Kong seeks to become a prominent hub for gold trading and high-value commodities. The policy address reflects a strategic pivot from security concerns toward economic rejuvenation and infrastructure development, aiming to bolster Hong Kong’s position on the global stage.

