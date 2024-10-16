Hong Kong's Ambitious Reform: Transforming into a Global Hub

In his third policy address, Hong Kong leader John Lee outlined sweeping reforms aimed at addressing key livelihood issues and positioning the city as a premier global hub. The ambitious plans encompass economic, political, and social spheres, strategically targeting areas poised for dramatic improvements.

The reform agenda places a major emphasis on economic enhancements, such as creating an international gold trading market, promoting high-value maritime services, and fostering a robust commodity trading ecosystem. These initiatives aim to streamline processes for company listings, enhance offshore renminbi business, and expand the fixed income market.

Alongside economic growth, the address also highlighted commitments to expedite public housing projects, develop the healthcare innovation sector, and ensure national security compliance. Lee's vision is built on collaboration with mainland cities and boosting international talent to solidify Hong Kong's role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)