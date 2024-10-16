Left Menu

Global Stock Markets Sway Amid Tech and Luxury Disappointments

Global stocks dipped due to disappointing results from European giants like LVMH and ASML, affecting investor sentiment. Currency markets reacted with a rising dollar, as investors anticipate future U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. Volatility remains high with looming political concerns and mixed economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:23 IST
Global stock markets experienced a downturn on Wednesday following bleak earnings reports from European powerhouses LVMH and ASML, which dampened investor enthusiasm. In response, the dollar strengthened as market participants adjusted their expectations for forthcoming U.S. interest rate changes.

ASML spooked the semiconductor sector with a pessimistic sales forecast for 2025, leading to a significant stock decline. Concurrently, LVMH shares dropped sharply after posting less-than-expected sales figures, despite recent optimism around China's stimulus policies. This news weighed heavily on European indices like Paris' CAC 40 and the STOXX 600.

Concerns over geopolitical dynamics also influenced markets, with the U.S. considering restrictions on AI chip exports to select countries. Financial experts noted potential buying opportunities amid the dips, though political and economic uncertainties ahead raise questions about risk exposure.

