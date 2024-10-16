Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India IPO: A Record-Breaking Debut

Hyundai Motor India's IPO, the largest in India at Rs 27,870 crore, received 42% subscription on the second day. The IPO, fully an offer for sale by the South Korean parent, marks the first automaker's public offering in two decades, aiming to boost visibility and brand image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:00 IST
Hyundai Motor India IPO: A Record-Breaking Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd's initial public offering has garnered significant attention, with 42% subscription recorded by the second day. The Rs 27,870 crore offer is the largest ever in India, surpassing LIC's previous record.

As per NSE data, the IPO received 4,17,21,442 bids against the offered 9,97,69,810 shares. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw a 58% subscription, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) and non-institutional investors subscribed at 38% and 26% respectively.

This IPO, fully an offer for sale by Hyundai Motor Company, reflects the first automaker's public offer in over two decades. Hyundai's move aims to enhance its visibility and market presence, although proceeds will not go to Hyundai Motor India. The IPO is set to close on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024