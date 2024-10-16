Wall Street's Varied Open Amid Mixed Earnings Results

Wall Street is poised for a lukewarm opening on Wednesday indicating a restrained response to the mixed earnings reports from major banks and tech firms. Morgan Stanley has reported a significant 3.5% increase in profits due to heightened investment banking revenues, aligning with similar robust disclosures from industry giants like JPMorgan Chase.

In the semiconductor sector, Nvidia rallied 0.8% following a previous dip, while ASML Holding experienced a sharp 4.3% loss after downgrading its 2025 financial projections, causing unease in the tech industry. In contrast, Intel saw a 1.7% decrease after a cybersecurity recommendation from China urged a review of its products.

Despite the steep decline in semiconductor and oil stocks dragging markets on Tuesday, optimism prevails regarding potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Moving forward, investors are keenly awaiting further corporate earnings reports and fresh economic data, which could illuminate prospects for the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)