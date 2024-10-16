Left Menu

India's Solar Revolution: PM Surya Ghar Initiative Ignites Change

India is ramping up its solar power initiatives with over 4 lakh rooftop systems installed under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme, aiming to provide free electricity to one crore households, highlights India's commitment to renewable energy and climate change mitigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is making significant strides in solar energy deployment, as more than 4 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed nationwide under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, announced Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking at the curtain raiser for the 7th International Solar Alliance Assembly in November, Joshi emphasized India's crucial role in global climate change efforts while pursuing national energy objectives.

Initiated in February by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme targets electrifying one crore households with rooftop solar systems, providing up to 300 units of free electricity monthly. To date, 1.28 crore registrations have been recorded, with ongoing efforts to meet installation targets swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

