India's Solar Revolution: PM Surya Ghar Initiative Ignites Change
India is ramping up its solar power initiatives with over 4 lakh rooftop systems installed under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme, aiming to provide free electricity to one crore households, highlights India's commitment to renewable energy and climate change mitigation.
- Country:
- India
India is making significant strides in solar energy deployment, as more than 4 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed nationwide under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, announced Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Speaking at the curtain raiser for the 7th International Solar Alliance Assembly in November, Joshi emphasized India's crucial role in global climate change efforts while pursuing national energy objectives.
Initiated in February by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme targets electrifying one crore households with rooftop solar systems, providing up to 300 units of free electricity monthly. To date, 1.28 crore registrations have been recorded, with ongoing efforts to meet installation targets swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Avaada Group to Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Rajasthan's Renewable Energy Sector
Reliance Group Ventures into Bhutan with Massive Renewable Energy Projects
India's Renewable Energy Surge: Job Creation and Economic Impact
Chhattisgarh Leads India's Renewable Energy Revolution
The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions