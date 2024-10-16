India's Solar Revolution: PM Surya Ghar Initiative Ignites Change

India is making significant strides in solar energy deployment, as more than 4 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed nationwide under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, announced Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking at the curtain raiser for the 7th International Solar Alliance Assembly in November, Joshi emphasized India's crucial role in global climate change efforts while pursuing national energy objectives.

Initiated in February by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme targets electrifying one crore households with rooftop solar systems, providing up to 300 units of free electricity monthly. To date, 1.28 crore registrations have been recorded, with ongoing efforts to meet installation targets swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)