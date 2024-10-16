Left Menu

BRICS Summit: A New Global Payment System in the Works

Russia aims to establish an alternative global payment platform immune to Western sanctions through BRICS, leveraging blockchain for secure digital currency exchanges. This move counters Western dominance in global finance, challenging existing structures like the IMF, and proposes new trade mechanisms, including a BRICS grain exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:14 IST
BRICS Summit: A New Global Payment System in the Works
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is advocating for BRICS nations to establish an alternative international payment system that would be resistant to Western sanctions. This proposal will be discussed at a summit hosted by Russia next week.

The BRICS group, which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is being positioned by President Vladimir Putin as a formidable counterbalance to Western influence in global politics and trade. Scheduled for October 22-24 in Kazan, the summit showcases Russia's efforts to challenge U.S. dollar dominance in the financial system.

Key to Russia's strategy is a new payment system using blockchain technology and digital tokens supported by national currencies, aiming to streamline and secure trade payments. However, the initiative faces hurdles, such as the need for consensus among its expanded BRICS membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024