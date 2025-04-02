Left Menu

UK Shares Tumble Amid Global Trade Tariff Tensions

UK shares declined as global markets anticipated U.S. President Trump's announcement on reciprocal tariffs, sparking trade war fears. The FTSE 100 fell 0.8%, and the FTSE 250 dropped 0.7%. The aerospace and defence sector saw the largest drop. Meanwhile, pay awards in the UK cooled, aligning with slow wage growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:39 IST
UK Shares Tumble Amid Global Trade Tariff Tensions
Omaxe Shares Image Credit:

On Wednesday, UK shares experienced a downturn as global markets awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's impending announcement on reciprocal tariffs, heightening fears of a growing trade conflict. Market anxiety intensified over potential disruptors to decades-long trade practices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped by 0.8% by 1035 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index fell 0.7%, erasing most gains from the previous session. Aerospace and Defence sectors led the decline with a 2.5% drop, and significant healthcare stocks suffered losses ahead of the tariff news, with AstraZeneca, GSK, and others markedly impacted.

In addition, the healthcare index hit a near two-month low, declining 2.2%. A survey indicated UK's sluggish pay awards, complemented by slowing wage growth data, suggesting potential Bank of England rate cuts. Topp Tiles and Raspberry Pi reported significant swings in stock price due to operational and financial revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025