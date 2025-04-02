Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Waver on Tariff Fears as Trump Sets Stage for Global Trade Shakeup

Investors are wary as U.S. stock index futures decline ahead of President Trump's tariff announcements, which could disrupt global trade. The stock market swings between gains and losses, with investors gravitating towards safer assets. The impact of the tariffs on the global economy and potential recession remains a key concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:29 IST
U.S. Stocks Waver on Tariff Fears as Trump Sets Stage for Global Trade Shakeup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Wednesday as investors prepared for a pivotal announcement from President Donald Trump regarding new tariffs. These measures are anticipated to significantly impact global trade and commerce.

The primary indexes on Wall Street have shown volatility, oscillating between gains and losses. Investors, wary of the upcoming tariff details, have shifted interest towards safer investments like gold and government bonds, speculating on the broader economic repercussions of the potential trade changes.

The yet-to-be-finalized tariffs could entail a 20% universal duty, with implications for global economic health and possible recessionary pressures. As markets react, attention also turns to forthcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve discussions slated later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025