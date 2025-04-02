U.S. Stocks Waver on Tariff Fears as Trump Sets Stage for Global Trade Shakeup

U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Wednesday as investors prepared for a pivotal announcement from President Donald Trump regarding new tariffs. These measures are anticipated to significantly impact global trade and commerce.

The primary indexes on Wall Street have shown volatility, oscillating between gains and losses. Investors, wary of the upcoming tariff details, have shifted interest towards safer investments like gold and government bonds, speculating on the broader economic repercussions of the potential trade changes.

The yet-to-be-finalized tariffs could entail a 20% universal duty, with implications for global economic health and possible recessionary pressures. As markets react, attention also turns to forthcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve discussions slated later this week.

